Trump attacked the CNN first for its recently retracted story about a congressional Russia investigation, which led to three editorial resignations.The President said: "Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!" Trump tweeted, following a series of retweets for "Fox & Friends" on the rival Fox News network.In its reply, the CNN Communications account tweeted to Trump "CNN just posted it's most-watched second quarter in history. Those are the facts".The latest squabble is centred on a CNN story from last week that said the Senate Intelligence Committee was investigating Trump campaign adviser Anthony Scaramucci for allegedly meeting with a Russian investor days before Trump's inauguration.No fan of CNN.CNN published the story, which was attributed to one anonymous source, on Thursday and took it down a day later, saying it did not meet editorial standards. Reporter Thomas Frank, editor Eric Lichtblau and investigative head Lex Haris resigned.President Donald Trump also accused the BBC, New York Times, NBC, CBS and ABC of being fake news media houses.