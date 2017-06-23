The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy morning conditions over the Central States of Nigeria on Frigate with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Bida, Minna, Ilorin, Jos, Yola and Jalingo. NiMet’s weather outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Thursday in Abuja, also predicted day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.It added that prospects of localized thunderstorms were likely over Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Abuja, Lokoja, Kaduna, Jalingo and Mambila plateau later in the day. The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms and rains over Iseyin, Shaki, Abeokuta, Akure, Enugu, Umuahia, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode and Calabar in the morning hours.It also localized thunderstorms over Obudu, Ogoja, Awka, Owerri, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius. According to NiMet, Northern states will experience cloudy morning with prospects of localized thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Gusau, Kano and Katsina. “There are chances of localized thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Damaturu, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi and Dutse in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 degrees Celsius and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.“Cloudiness with prospects of rains and thunderstorm activities are expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.