Bedmate Furniture Company, Magboro, Ogun State, has compensated its worker, William Ekanem, who was crippled with Kung fu kicks by his immediate Chinese boss, Master Wan.Reports on Thursday have it that the firm paid Ekanem N3m.With the development, the earlier scheduled meeting among representatives of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Chinese company and the major actors in the incident was called off.It had previously been reported that 27-year-old Ekanem had bought some foodstuffs on the premises of the company sometime in April 2017 when he was confronted by Master Wan, who asked to see the contents of the bag.After allegedly forcefully checking the bag, the victim was given a kick in the back by Master Wan, who also stamped his foot on his chest.Ekanem was taken to Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, before he was admitted to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo.He was later discharged as nobody paid his medical and feeding expenses.The Ibafo Divisional Crime Officer allegedly collected N50,000 bribe and another envelope from the company to deny the father of three justice.Bedmate, however, said Ekanem had a history of stealing property of the company, including two celotapes, a claim that Ekanem denied.The company’s lawyer, Ayo Durojaiye, said the victim injured himself on the day of the incident while struggling with Master Wan.He said a medical report from Beachland Hospital showed that Ekanem sustained minor injuries.The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment had intervened and called for a meeting last Thursday among all the parties.The meeting was rescheduled for this week Thursday (yesterday) because Master Wan and Ekanem were not present at the first meeting.The company held a meeting on Wednesday with Ekanem, his lawyer and a human rights group, during which it agreed to pay N3m as damages.A source said, “A cheque has been issued in Ekanem’s name. With the development, the lawyer called the ministry to call off the meeting, which would no longer be necessary.”The victim’s lawyer, Emeruwa, and the company’s lawyer, Durojaiye, confirmed the development, saying the matter had been resolved.Emeruwa said, “A Zenith Bank cheque was issued to Ekanem. We are about to open an account for him in the bank. The money will be judiciously spent.”