The Osi Olubadan and former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday said the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was not in support of the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration review that Governor Abiola Ajimobi had proposed for the state.He said this while speaking on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan on Saturday. Ladoja said Olubadan did not commit himself to the move. He substantiated his position with a recording where the Olubadan said the proposal would not be effected in his days as king.The Olubadan was quoted as saying that the crown on his head was given to him by the Ibadan people and that the present chieftaincy process should be maintained.“I do not support giving crowns to everybody. Ibadan began this way and it should be left like this. This (review) will not be done while I am the king. If it has to be done, let it be after me,” said the Olubadan.Controversy has followed the proposal since a panel was set up to review the declaration, with the Otun Olubadan, Sen. Lekan Balogun, and Ladoja challenging the governor in court.But after a meeting between the governor, the Olubadan and Ibadan high chiefs at the state secretariat, Sen Balogun threw his weight behind the move, leaving Ladoja, who did not attend the meeting, alone in the fight.Olubadan was heard in a recording that if the governor was in support, he would support it also.The governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, told our correspondent after the meeting that areas of controversy in the proposal had been ironed out and that the move had received the monarch’s consent.