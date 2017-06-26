Chelsea are set to finally begin their summer spending this week, with a £100million double deal.The Premier League champions are ready to make Juventus’ Alex Sandro the world’s most expensive defender, as they are on the verge of agreeing a £61m for the Brazil left-back.Sandro’s fee would eclipse the £50m Paris Saint-Germain paid, to buy his countryman David Luiz from Chelsea three years ago.Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, is also due in England in the next 48 hours to finalise his £37m move,After he lands Sandro and Bakayoko, Blues boss Antonio Conte will turn his attention to Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk. Chelsea are planning to test Saints’ resolve with a £60m bid for the 25-year-old, who has emerged as their top defender target.