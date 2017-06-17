Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea has become an uncertain, after it emerged that the club is not happy with their manager, over the text message he sent to Diego Costa.No firm decision has yet been made, but according to reports in England, senior figures at Stamford Bridge are angry with Conte telling their first-choice striker by text message that he is not wanted.They have reportedly discussed the astonishing possibility of sacking the Italian.If that happens, it would be a shocking decision by the Stamford Bridge outfit, although owner Roman Abramovich fired Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti after successful spells at the club. Even Chelsea’s only Champions League win was not enough to keep Roberto Di Matteo in the job.The club sees Conte’s handling of Costa and his apparent unhappiness with the club hierarchy over transfers this summer as a serious error of judgment.Abramovich has made it clear in the past, particularly in the case of Mourinho, that no manager is bigger than the club.