Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Acho Ihim has asked northern elders to call their youths to order or get ready for a serious mayhem in the nation.





The lawmaker described the quit order given to Igbos resident in northern Nigeria as “worrisome and disenchanting”.

Chief Ihim made his feelings known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Bennett Ilochonwu.

According to him, “The group’s move to intimidate and eject Ndigbo from their region is worrisome, disenchanting, undemocratic, inciting and despicable. I urge the Northern elders to curb the anomaly, to avoid precipitating an endless pandemonium in the country.”

He reiterated need for “zero tolerance for lawlessness, unguarded utterances and undemocratic acts capable of breaching peace and truncating the nation’s democratic engineering.”

While decrying the Kaduna declaration, the speaker, however, maintained that “every Nigerian has the constitutional right to migrate, reside and own property in any part of the country, devoid of any form of intimidation and segregation.”

Meanwhile, The Coalition of Northern Youths who issued quit notice to the Igbos living in Northern has written an open letter to the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. The group noted that they issued the ultimatum because the Igbos keep agitating for Biafra.