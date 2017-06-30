National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recovering from his illness.





Oyegun made the declaration while dismissing allegation by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose who said Buhari was on life support.





Featurung on Channels television, Oyegun insisted that Buhari is not on “life support” as alleged by Fayose.

According to the APC National Chairman, Fayose’s comments was “most unfortunate.”

He said, “That is the governor of Ekiti state when he talks you just discount it and move on.

“We are not his doctors but the reports we have are very good.

“Fayose’s comment is a most unfortunate thing. It is not ideal. Nobody wishes that on himself or on a nation but he is recovering very strongly.”

Recall that Buhari had on May 7, embarked on his second medical vacation to London for treatment of an illness that both him and his handlers have refused to disclose to Nigerians.