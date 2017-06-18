Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed has given update on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.Mohammed said Nigerians should rely on what the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari said when she visited her husband in the United Kingdom.Recall that Aisha, on her return from London, said her husband was recovering well.Buhari has been on medical vacation since 7th of May 2017.The minister was speaking on the Channels television’s on ‘Politics Today’, on the likely day Buhari will come back from his medical trip.The Minister said, “I don’t have to speak to him since we have an acting president.“The president made it clear when he was living, that the length of his stay will be determined by his doctors.“The most authentic news we have so far is the one from the wife of Mr. president, Aisha Buhari who came back and said that Mr. president is recovering very fast. I think that is the best I can say for now.“I have no reason to doubt what the wife of the president said.“She said I saw my husband and he is doing very well, so I have no reason to doubt her.”