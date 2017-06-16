Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has weighed in on the demand for self determination by South-east groups and the quit notice served on Igbo in the North by Arewa youths.









The presidential aide spoke during an annual dialogue dinner organized by UFUK Dialogue Foundation in Abuja.





He said, “One thing that struck me at this UFUK Dialogue programme is this saying ‘Reserve a seat In Your Heart for Everyone.’ That is the solution to the complexity that constitutes the problem in a country like Nigeria, in terms of interrelationship.





“If you reserve a seat in your heart for everyone, you won’t promote insurrection. You won’t demand for your own Republic. If you reserve a place in your heart for everyone, you wouldn’t give a Quit Notice to anybody on the basis of tribe because we will be able to live together despite our diversity.





“So, I believe that what UFUK Dialogue is promoting, year after year, month after month, week after week, day after day, is something that is very salutary. I will want to encourage everyone to please embrace it.”