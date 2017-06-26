Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his tenure in good health.





The president is away in London attending to his health for the last seven weeks now but Osinbajo said prayers are being offered everyday for him to recover and return to work.

He spoke at his official residence in Abuja when he received a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim community who paid him Sallah homage.

He said: “We are praying everyday, and we know that the Lord, God Almighty, who we serve, will bring our president back in good health.

‘... And that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness; the same spirit that he has always served this nation from when he was a young man.

“He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it.”

‘Nigeria’s unity not negotiable’

Osinbajo again declared that the unity of the country is not negotiable, in reference to the clamour by the Igbos for a state of Biafra and the reaction to that by northern youth asking them to quit the North and return to the East.

“Our unity is not negotiable,” the acting president said adding: “We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation.”

According to him, apart from bringing love and integrity as well as guaranteeing enjoyment of national endowments, unity will also earn Nigeria respect in the global community.

The acting president reassured that the present administration would do everything possible to sustain the nation’s unity.

“Your ethnicity doesn’t matter, and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions of people we govern.

“God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that it will be for the good of the majority of our people.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, who led the delegation, commended the security agencies as well as religious and traditional rulers for their role in sustaining the peace in the FCT.

The acting Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Mohammad Kabir Adamu and the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, Reverend Samson Jonah, prayed for Buhari’s quick recovery.

The clergymen, in their goodwill messages, also commended Osinbajo for piloting the affairs of the countty well in Buhari’s absence.

The event was attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen, some members of the Federal Executive Council, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Mr Ibrahim Magu and the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Malam Lawal Daura.