The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) on Friday hailed Chief John Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo for coming to terms with how dangerous the hate and provocative speeches of Nnamdi Kanu, could be to Igbo interest and Nigeria in general.

BSO made the commendation in a statement on Friday by Eze Chibueze, its Enugu State Publicity Secretary.

Chibueze was reacting to a statement by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, disowning Kanu and his movement for making a declaration that governorship election would not hold in Anambra State in November as well as the coronation of Kanu as superior Ochiagha Ndigbo.

The BSO spokesman said until now, they were jolted when Ohanaeze was tacitly backing Nnamdi Kanu, a young man who had no fixed address in England, only to return to Nigeria to cause confusion.

According to Chibueze, “it is never too late to make amends,” adding that “a stitch in time saves nine.”

The statement read further: “We of Buhari Support Organisation Enugu State are glad to hear our dear senior brother, Chief Nnia Nwodo president of Ohaneze coming to terms with the danger posed by Nnamdi Kanu’s rhetorical hate speeches. Kanu has put in contention Eze Igbo.

“It is never too late to make amends. Otherwise we were jolted when Ohaneze was tacitly backing Nnamdi Kanu, a young man who has no fixed address in England, only to return to Nigeria to cause confusion.”

“To be frank we are glad to hear Ohaneze publicly disown Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, via a terse statement by Nwodo, saying ‘News that reached us in the past few days that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has declared that there will be no election in Anambra State in November is shocking and disturbing. I hereby countermand that declaration as President-General of Ohanaeze’,” Chibueze said.

He called on other well meaning Igbos to toe the path taken of Ohanaeze, “by disregarding the divisive tendencies, provocative statements and hate speeches of Nnamdi Kanu and his movement.”