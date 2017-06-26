



A former chief whip of the senate, Senator Rowland Owie has noted that the prayers of all Nigerians is that President Muhammadu gets well soonest so as to fulfill his campaign promises.





He, however, said that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, can find immediate solution in the event that the President becomes incapacitated.

He said this while addressing newsmen, adding that, “As a man who has seen it all in the politics of Nigeria, I pray for President Buhari to recover quickly because people are suffering and dying for hunger.

“Osinbanjo has his limits and there is nothing like a President with full powers.

“But in the event that he can no longer carry on, the President can resign because APC will still be in power with Osinbanjo.

“Health is more important, it is sad we found ourselves in this situation but we cannot question God.

“All I am saying is that people should not push the President too far, if he is not able to function properly let his Vice take over and we move on.

“He will still be alive like Pope John Paul 11 did. So this is not politics but reality.”