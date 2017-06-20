Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a leader, while President Muhammadu Buhari is a ruler.





The United States-based pastor made the comparison while reacting to remarks by the Presidency on why Kanu was not invited for the meeting between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and perceived leaders of thought from the South East.

Osinbajo had called the meeting in reaction to the three-month ultimatum by Northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their region.

Giving explanation for omitting Kanu from the meeting, Omokri said the Presidency had no understanding of leadership.

Omokri, who took to his Facebook page, wrote: “Nnamdi Kanu has his own faults, but if the Presidency says they don’t consider a man who shut down the Southeast a leader, as their statement says, it means they don’t understand leadership.

“No matter the title you have, if people do not follow you, you are not a leader. No matter the title you do not have, if people follow you, you are a leader. I think the Presidency has confused a ruler with a leader.

“Muhammadu Buhari is a ruler, but Nnamdi Kanu is a leader. A flawed leader but still a leader nevertheless.”