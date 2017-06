A Chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a dictator pretending to be fighting corruption.













Giving reason for his claim, Adebanjo pointed out that Buhari’s refusal to obey court order and release former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(rtd) and his silence over Fulani herdsmen attacking Nigeria is an indication that the President has no regard for the rule of law.

Speaking, he said, “I foresee that the country will break; we do not need a crystal ball for that.

“The herdsmen have been invading all parts of the country, what has the Federal Government done? The herdsmen kill, maim and they burn but not one single arrest, they turned a blind eye.

“One day the people they are oppressing will react. The court gives an order that Dasuki and others should be released, you say you are fighting corruption.

“He (Buhari) is just paying lip service and you swore that you are a born again democrat. Can we have democracy without the rule of law?

“You use the pretense of fighting corruption to do things against the rule of law. Nobody is opposed to corruption being wiped out, nobody will be happy if our resources are being stolen by a few individuals but there should not be any pretense to rule like a dictator.

“The moment you rule without the rule of law, then nobody is safe, there will be anarchy. That is the licence they used to break into the houses of judges at night under the guise of fighting corruption. Is that the way to fight corruption? It is just pretense.”