My dear readers, I am in a celebratory mood. My book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, is officially a bestseller. It peaked at the #1 position on two categories WORLDWIDE, Conspiracy Theories and International Business and Investing on Monday June 12, 2017. Coincidentally, that date marked my 13th wedding anniversary so it was a double celebration at my house.The book also peaked worldwide at #4 amongst political books and at #9 in both the religious and historical bestseller rankings. It is also out as an ebook and doing very well.You can buy the book on amazon but it is faster to purchase it via my website renoomokri.org.On Tuesday the 13th of June, 2017, the great patriot and nation builder, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, turned 75 years old. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, his former boss and military superior who joined the army years before General Abubakar did says he is 74. If I talk they will say I am a wailer!In any case, we have a President who told us last October 1st that (and I am using his exact words), “Investors from all over the world are falling over themselves to come and do business in Nigeria.” This is despite the fact that under Buhari, foreign investment into Nigeria has fallen to a nine year low. Well I guess a man who can tell such a blatant lie can be relied upon to state his real age.Inconclusive age. Inconclusive certificate. Inconclusive elections. Please General Abdulsalami Abubakar, find time to advise your ‘younger’ brother to be more honest during this year’s October 1 speech.And then this integrity challenged Presidency had the guts to call the discharge of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday the 14th of June an ‘outrageous travesty of justice’!This is the same Presidency that was quiet when a Kano court freed the killers of evangelist Bridget Agbahime after the Kano state Attorney General withdrew the charges against them. I guess that was not a ‘travesty of justice’ to them.This is the same Presidency that sees nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari hiring 13 SANs for his defense in the case challenging the authenticity of his WAEC certificate. I do not need even one SAN if someone accuses me of not having my WAEC certificate. All I have to do is present it. If it is lost all I have to do is apply to WASC or Cambridge University for a letter acknowledging that I sat for and passed my WAEC/GCE.This is coming only two days after the National Judicial Council exposed the Buhari Presidency as liars who lied about their appeal in the case of reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola and five other judges.That a Presidency with such a record of dishonesty has the guts to point fingers at Saraki is the real outrage and travesty! As far as I am concerned, the only good thing about this Presidency is acting Professor Yemi Osinbajo.I mean look at the people surrounding President Buhari? A polytechnic graduate as finance minister, a French graduate as agriculture minister and an English Literature graduate with no private sector experience as minister of transport!Never since the civil war has Nigeria been so divided. This administration is so inept and divisive that even amongst themselves they are fighting. What did Jesus say in Matthew 12:25 “every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:”The Presidency allowed the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, to lambast the judiciary, a separate and independent arm of government. The judiciary responded by calling the Presidency dishonest. Let us not forget that the Presidency has been fighting the legislature, the third arm of government.Not only is the government divided, the nation is divided. The North has given a quit notice to the Igbos and is not backing down. The rest of the country is taking preemptive measures as we speak.And even though Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his ‘condemnation’ of the quit notice given to the Igbos by Northern youths and ordered the ‘arrest’ of their leaders, it is now over a week and the police have not arrested even one of the youths who gave the Igbos quit notice.I am not surprised. I expected it. If you go to my facebook profile you will see that I as much as predicted it. Not by any divine revelation, but just by a process of deductive reasoning.Do you still doubt the 5% versus 97% mantra? Compare this with the speed with which the police arrested the man who named his dog Buhari. Compare that with the speed at which the one sided arrest was carried out after the Ife Hausa/Yoruba clash. This is the same way that the killers of evangelist Eunice Agbahime were discharged on the order of the Kano State Attorney General. Meanwhile Audu Maikori who erroneously tweeted false information and apologized was arrested faster than the speed of light.Is it not clear people? There is one law for the 5% and another law for the 97%. Welcome to the new and improved Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari!I am more than 100% confident that the current division in Nigeria was ignited by that infamous 5% versus 97% speech that Muhammadu Buhari gave in Washington on June 23, 2015. It is quite unfortunate that this administration began on such a premise.No Father should ever tell some of his kids in the presence of the rest of his kids that he loves them more than the others. When that happens, the discontent that it will cause may lead to the break up of that home.Even if you as a father have favorites, you must do your best to hide it. Genesis 37:4 says “And when his brethren saw that their father loved him more than all his brethren, they hated him, and could not speak peaceably unto him.” Is it any surprise then that today the 97% “not speak peaceably unto” speak unto the 5%?In this instance, President Muhammadu Buhari, is Jacob, the North and specifically the northwest and more specifically Katsina state and even more specifically Daura are Joseph. The Southeast are the 10 half brothers of Joseph who were not loved as much as Jacob loved Joseph. The Southwest is Benjamin, Joseph’s full brother from his mother Rachel who Jacob loved second best after Joseph of all his 12 children.Finally, let me end by saying that I like Aisha Muhammadu Buhari. She is a classy and very beautiful First Lady, but is it right for her to accept China’s ?60 million donation to her NGO?China has expansionist and imperialist ambitions in Nigeria and Africa. After accepting this monies, can her husband and his administration still stand up to China in crucial negotiations? Is this not a conflict of interest? A nation that is offering Nigeria billions of dollars in loans gives out such a huge sum to the President’s wife’s pet project.There is nothing wrong with China giving financial aid to Nigeria, but giving it to our First Lady’s pet project is another thing. How a so called anti corruption President like Muhammadu Buhari cannot see the error in this makes people of conscience doubt his anti corruption credentials. If this happened in America or Europe it would provoke a Congressional/Parliamentary probe. Let me ask you a question, would Nigeria’s cashtivists have been quiet if the wife was Patience Jonathan and the husband was Dr. Goodluck Jonathan?