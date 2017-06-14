The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), grilled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, for five hours at its head office in Abuja.Jibrin arrived at the premises around 10am, where he remained until 3pm, after which he was asked to leave.The lawmaker was asked to explain in details the budget process and how some of his colleagues, allegedly implemented constituency projects through some companies that they owned“Jibrin came on Tuesday as requested. He was with us from 10am till 3pm.“He explained the process of budgeting and how the questionable insertions were put into the budget.