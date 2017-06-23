A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday upheld the election of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The Justice Gabriel Kolawole-led court upheld Tambuwal’s election while at the same time dismissing the application challenging the December 4, 2014 All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election which saw the emergence of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as the party’s flag bearer.





The judge held that the application lacked merit and is “therefore dismissed.”





An APC member, Umar Dahiru, had filed an application before the court seeking that it to set aside the said primary election over allegation of non-compliance to the party’s rules in the selection of flag bearer.





