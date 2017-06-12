Barring any last minute change, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget into law by 3pm, on Monday.













This announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on New Media, Bamikole Omisore, on his social media handle @MrBanksOmisore.









According to Omisore, Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara would join Osinbajo at the presidential villa for the signing of the budget.

“Today at 3:00pm Senate President @bukolasaraki will join AG @ProfOsinbajo for the signing of 2017budget at Presidential Villa in @AsoRock,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

Recall that the National Assembly, NASS, had recently transmitted the budget to the Presidency for assent but reports had it that the Acting President was scrutinising the document.