Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Monday signed the 2017 budget of N7.441 trillion into law. This puts to rest speculations that Osinbajo might have been delaying the signing of the budget to wait for Buhari’s return.

Osinbajo signed the budget in his conference room in the presence of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Ministers and other top government officials.





Osinbajo said his signing of the budget was a milestone in the implementation of the economic and growth plan programme put in place by Buhari in April.





He said the processes of putting the budget in place had been smoother than that of 2016 with no allegations of errors.

“There were far few cases of acrimony unlike in the past. There is no doubt at all that our democracy is maturing very well,” he said.

The National Assembly passed the 2017 Appropriations Bill on May 10 after raising from the N7.28 trillion earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari in December last year, to N7.44 trillion.

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad, on Monday took to his twitter handle, wrote: “Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has signed the #Budget2017 into law at exactly 4:42 PM in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”