A former Minister of State (Defence) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).









Obanikoro announced his defection at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.





He was received by a former chieftain of the PDP, Lukman Ajose, who recently defected to the APC.

Obanikoro had earlier apologized and reconciled with National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





Recall that APC Chairman in Lagos, Henry Ajomale, about a month ago, said Obanikoro would join APC in a matter of weeks.





Ajomale told newsmen in Ikeja that Obanikoro was coming along with other bigwigs of the state’s PDP.

The party chairman said the former Lagos PDP governorship candidate and others had reached out to the party and that all was set for their formal defection.

Obanikoro ran for the seat of Governor in Lagos under the umbrella of the PDP in 2007 but lost to current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.





He also lost the party's primaries for the gubernatorial election in 2015 to Jimi Agbaje who lost to eventual winner Akinwunmi Ambode of the APC.





Details later…