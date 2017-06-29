The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has approved the dissolution of the existing Local Government Transition Committees with immediate effect.Although the details of the reason for the dissolution were not given, it was revealed that the decision was to pave way for election in the 17 local government councils.A terse statement issued in Jos by the Director of Press and Public Affairs in Plateau State Government House, Dr. Emmanuel Nanle, said the dissolution took effect from Thursday, June 29, 2017.He directed the chairmen and management committee members to immediately hand over the running of affairs of the local government councils to the Directors of Personnel Management pending further actions in line with the provision of law.The statement reads: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has approved the dissolution of the existing Local Government Transition Committees with effect from Thursday, June 29, 2017.“The chairmen and management committee members are to immediately hand over the running of affairs of the local government councils to the Directors of Personnel Management pending further actions in line with the provision of law.“It will be recalled that the Executive Governor had in exercise of his Powers under the Edict providing for the establishment and administration of the Local Government Councils 2005 (as Amended) and subject to the ratification of the House of Assembly constituted the management committees whose tenure expired by effluxion of time on June 28, 2017.“The Governor wishes to express his profound appreciation to all members of the dissolved council management committees for their selfless service in the two years of their stewardship. He further wished them the best in all their endeavours and urges them to be available in the future for service when called upon.”