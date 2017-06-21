The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday received signatures from the electorates in Kogi West Senatorial District demanding the recall of lawmaker representing the zone, Dino Melaye from the Senate.The electorates submitted their signatures at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja in six bags.It had earlier been reported on Tuesday that INEC will today, Wednesday, receive petition to recall Melaye from the senate.A source in the Kogi Government had confirmed the development to newsmen.The source who pleaded anonymous, added that all that needed to be done had been completed and “it is left to INEC to take the next course of action.”