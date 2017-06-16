The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificate of registration to newly registered political parties.The are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).Recall that INEC last week announced the registration of the new parties.This brings to 45, the number of registered political parties in the country.Adedeji Soyebi, INEC’s Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure at the end of the commission’s meeting in Kaduna.“At present, 95 associations have applied to the commission for registration as political parties. Two of the associations voluntarily withdrew their applications.“The commission today approved the applications of five of the associations which have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration,” Soyebi said.