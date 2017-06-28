Former Governor of Taraba State, Dambaba Suntai is dead.





Suntai died in his home in the U.S while undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries he sustained during a plane crash on October 25, 2012.





The death of the former governor was confirmed to Saharareporters by an ex-Commissioner of Information in the state, Emmanuel Bello.





Recall that Suntai was in 2012 survived after an airplane he piloted, crashed at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012.





Details later…