The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 18 nominees ‎sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki as commissioners.The nominees were cleared ‎eight days after the list was read during plenary on June 20, 2017.Obaseki had in a letter dated June 19 and addressed to the Speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, urged the House to facilitate the confirmation of the nominees.Those on the list include Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo), Ohonbamu Paul (Egor)‎, ‎E. Agbale (Esan Central), Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East) andAmiolemen Osahon (Esan West).Also nominated were Joseph Ughioke‎ (Etsako Central),Mika Amonokha (Etsako East), Mariam Abubakar‎ (Etsako West)‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben) Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha), Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo).Others are Osaze Osemwegie-Ero (Orhionmwon),Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East)‎, Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West)‎, Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan East), Okun Reginald (Owan West)‎ and David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode)