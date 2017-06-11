Boko Haram, under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau has said that it was responsible for Wednesday’s attacks on Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, that killed over 15 people.





Shekau said if he died, his children will continue war against Nigeria and the West African region from where he stopped.

Reports say that Boko Haram claimed it was in possession of uniforms, shoes, ID cards, arms and ammunition the group claimed their fighters seized from the military during the attack.

The factional leader of Boko Haram stated that the group was determined to fight on and that there was no room for any dialogue.





He cited Somalia, Afghanistan, and Syria where Islamist groups had waged long standing wars.

Shekau also condemed those who have been claiming that the Islamist group’s war around Lake Chad was over.

“Our kids and grandchildren will continue from where we stopped,” Shekau vowed.