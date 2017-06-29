Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai Thursday insisted that Boko Haram insurgents have been totally decimated.He observed that what was being witnessed now was like the case of dying men trying to survive.The army chief spoke at a one-day workshop on National Security, with the theme: “Dynamics of National Security: the Role of the Citizens.”The workshop was organized by the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), held at the 81 Division, Officers’ Mess, Lagos.Buratai who delivered a lecture titled: “Counter Terrorism and Sustenance of National Security in Nigeria: Successes and Lessons by Nigerian Army,” said the Nigerian Army was leaving nothing to chance in the war against terrorism in the country.“In order to make impact in this war, we have established Radio stations in strategic places and is being utilized appropriately.“We also created jingles, the essence is to preach true religion and other aspects of security operations to educate Boko Haram on the need to become good citizens and be reintegrated into the society.“All these have yielded good result as the insurgents have been so decimated. What we are witnessing now is like the case of dying men trying to survive.“We want the people to know the truth, we let them know the truth, that there is no religion that teaches killings. We believe that with this, we will get to where we are going, and we have done this country great proud,” said Buratai, who was represented by the Director of Information Management, Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar.“The role of the citizen is important and we want to take everybody along in the security management of this nation. It is not a matter of north east but all Nigerians and we all must show concern. The era Nigerians were scared of military is gone, we are all Nigerians and we should have collaboration,” he said.On his part, Commandant, NASPRI, Brigadier-General John Agim said, “NASPRI’s intention is to make Nigerians know that they have a role to play in security of the nation, it is not just them versus we, and the only way we can bring the public to discuss is to have it in a workshop like this.”