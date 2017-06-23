Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George has admonished those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria to desist from beating the drums of war.









In a statement titled ‘Enough of the drumbeats of war’, the PDP Chieftain warned various agitating groups to desist from making disruptive and inflammatory comments capable of heating up the polity.

George said: “There is a certain disturbing divisive temper across our nation today. Everywhere, there is an unfortunate passion of ethnic fixity. From the North to the South, there is that befuddled and reckless upsurge of ill conceived provocations towards the abyss.

“From every nook and cranny some people are hurrying and stampeding everyone else to a disruptive agitational campaign.

“From the Biafran young crusaders to the young Arewa reactive promoters of disunion and the Yoruba presumptive withdrawal into a fanciful Oduduwa republic, they are all wrong. We are all living in unpleasant economic season.

“We must all step away from the abyss. We must all sheathe our swords. Enough of this unrealistic war clamour. Enough of these provocations of national destabilization.”

On the peace move by the Federal Government, George said, “the current consultations that our government has embarked upon across the tribal divide is laudable and exemplary. But they should do more. They should widen the consultation efforts by inviting the formidable elders and statesmen who were active participants and managers of our Nation during the dark drama of our civil war.

“The chastening voices of General Yakubu Gowon, General Obasanjo, General T.Y. Danjuma, General Alani Akinrinade, General Alabi Isama, General IMB Haruna, General Babangida, General Abdulsalam, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Gov. Udenwa, Col. Iheanacho Rtd, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and many others on both sides of the divide at that time, will go a long way in tempering the flight of fancy of the intemperate agitators who have never heard a gunshot in anger.”

George also warned those attempting to lead Nigeria on the path of another civil war, stressing “We must talk to each other. We must listen to each other. We must encourage an appreciation of each other’s unique asset. There is no strength in disunity. There is no value in the rupturing of our national fabric.

“The last civil war which provoked millions of deaths and incalculable destruction both in physical and in the moral psyche of the survivors must never be repeated again. The American Philosopher, George Santayana told us that

“Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it” We must never repeat the darkness of our past. We must move forward with truth and certainty.

“There is no single nation in the history of the world that has survived two civil wars. We must stop and reflect. We must halt all these desperate agitations for mushroom ethnic colonies. The balkanization of our nation will not bode well for anyone. The former Yugoslavia and the defunct USSR are classic examples of ill-conceived peripheral pigmy states that can hardly survive on their own. Is this really what we want?”