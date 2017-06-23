The Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Chief Henry Ajomale has hinted that former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George is on his way to joining the APC.





He said after Senator Obanikoro, the next big fish they were expecting in APC was George.

According to Ajomale, “He is coming to join us very soon, to join APC in helping to transform Lagos State into Dubai of Africa.”

The APC chairman was speaking in an interview with Sun, where he noted that Chief Bode George had shown interest in joining the ruling party.

He added, “I mean it. Mark my words, Chief Bode George will soon be in APC fold. George is on his way to joining the APC, and we will welcome him in a big way.

“Look at some of his recent comments, how he has been praising Governor Akinwumi Ambode to high heavens, commending the governor over developmental projects he has been executing in Lagos State.

“George is an eminent Lagosian who is passionate about the development and growth of Lagos State, and I praise him saying the truth about Ambode’s administration, that Ambode’s administration is an excellent one.

“But as I said earlier, it is not a joke, Bode George will soon follow Obanikoro to APC and we are waiting to receive him into APC fold.”