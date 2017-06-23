The Nigeria Police has said that there is currently no plan on ground or any decision reached to promote the officers who participated in the arrest of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Onwuamadike Chukwuduben a.k.a Evans.

Evans, believed to be Nigeria’s most dreaded kidnapper, was arrested two weeks ago by men of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris Intelligent Response Team, IRT led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Following the successful operation by the officers, reports emerged that the IGP had ordered the promotion of the officers that participated in the apprehension of the deadly criminal.

But reacting to the report, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood said that the news of the promotion was the figment of the writer’s imagination, saying that there was no such arrangement on ground.

Moshood was reacting to the inquiry on report that some senior officers were planning to stop some of the officers that arrested Evans from being promoted.





The report had earlier claimed that the IG had actually promoted the officers within his capacity from the rank and file and that some officers were out to stop the promotion.

But the police image-maker in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent on Friday, said that nothing about any promotion for any officers has been made known to him.

According to him, “If such decision was made, I will be the one to make it public.

“If the Inspector General or the Police Force want to promote officers that performed gallantly, it’s a good move to encourage them, but there’s nothing of such for now.