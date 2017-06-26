Police are on the hunt for another soldier, believed to be a member of the gang run by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike aka Evans.





According to The Nation, the soldier whose identity is yet to be revealed, was attached to one of the Army formations in Lagos.

A source revealed the police have the soldier’s names and pictures and would leave no stone unturned in arresting him.

“He should have been arrested on Saturday night but we believe he might have gone into hiding after his colleague, Victor Chukwunonso, was caught. That was why the police high command did not want to release information on the arrest of Chukwunonso because there are so many others being investigated.

“But I know he would be caught. Our bosses will simply approach army authorities with evidence and request that he be handed over to the police,” he said.