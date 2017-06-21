Wife of Nigeria’s most successful kidnapper, Chukwuduben Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, has further revealed that the proceeds of her husband’s criminal escapades were stored in one of Nigeria’s top banks, Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB.Mrs Onwumadike has been granting interview to the Nigeria media following the arrest of her husband.Precious, who had earlier, in an interview with Vanguard opened up on how she met and married the successful criminal, said, “I have not been receiving money from him, I have never seen his money.“The only thing I know is that there was a time he bought an expensive watch in Dubai and I wanted to know why he bought it when he could not open any business for me.“I have never seen him as a rich man. While with him, we made sure we had all we wanted to eat and that’s all. I can’t remember seeing any sign of affluence in him.“In fact, I have never suspected him as a criminal. If I have been seeing any strange things, I would have suspected him. We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV.“I know he banks with GTB only. Their staff used to visit us in the house.”