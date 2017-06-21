Wealthy kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans told men of the Lagos State police command yesterday that he could not locate one of his dens after taking them round the state in a frantic search.He told the police that he could not locate the hideout because it was rented by one of his gang members.He, however, directed the police to where the gang member is.According to Vanguard, the detectives left the command headquarters, Ikeja in the early hours of yesterday, in company of the suspect, but were shocked by the way he took them round the city aimlessly for hours only to inform them later that he could not locate the den.He informed them that one of his gang members who rented the den, was in Abuja.He told the police, “I cannot divide myself into two.“The person that rented the place is now in Abuja. You can look for him there.“I have done my own and I cannot deceive you people. So, look for him in Abuja.”