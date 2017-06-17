Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike, also known as Evans has revealed how he and his gang attacked bullion vans while he was in the crime world.





Addressing journalists on Friday, Evans disclosed in one of their operations along Aba-Port Harcourt road in Abia State, they made away with the sum of N200m.





Evans noted that the operation was one of three of such.





He told journalists on Friday:

“In 2007, I travelled to South Africa to deal in drugs and returned to Lagos the following year after a customer, who did not want to pay for a drug I supplied him, shot me on the shoulder.

“With the little money I had from my trip to South Africa, I came back to Nigeria and a friend of mine, Kingsley, introduced me to one of his gang members known as Too-Much-Money in Abia State.

“Too-Much-Money got me involved in the bullion van robbery.

“We hijacked a tipper we found on the Aba-Port Harcourt Road to intercept the bullion van.

“We forced the driver and his police escort to open the van. We got N80 million from the van and I was given N1.8m as my share.

“Another operation was in Enugu where I met a gang leader called ND.

“We adopted the same tactic to attack another bullion van containing N200m. When we wanted to share the proceeds, ND collected our guns and gave us N200, 000 each.”

Evans noted that the third robbery operation was on Umuahia Road where he and some new gang members attacked another bullion van and made N7m.





He said that the N7m he got from the operation was used to stock his shop in Lagos.





Meanwhile, the police have discovered two houses owned by Evans in Accra, Ghana.





A top detective involved in the recovery of the property said that the value of the two buildings in Ghana had yet to be ascertained.

“Apart from those two mansions in Accra and Magodo, Lagos respectively, the suspect still has more properties that we have yet to discover. We will ensure that all the properties are unearthed,” the source added.

It would be recalled that the 36-year-old was arrested alongside six of his gang members – Nwosu Chukwuma (aka Sudo), 42; Suoyo Paul (aka Nwana), 42; Felix Chinemerem, 36; Chukwuemeka Bosah, 28; Uchechukwu Amadi and Ogechi Amadi.





While he was paraded at the Lagos State Police Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, he confessed to have collected millions of dollars in ransoms.