Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike also known as Evans, has blamed his arrest on his charm which he claimed failed him.

Speaking with newsmen, kidnap kingpin said he was assured by a Chief priest in Anambra State that he would never be apprehended by law enforcement agents.





Evans disclosed that he didn’t know what went wrong with his charm that made it possible for the police to arrest him.





According to Evans, “The native doctor resides in Nnewi, Anambra State.

“He is a traditional ruler. After police busted our Igando hideout, he told me to have no fear. He said nothing would happen. He told me that nobody would be able to catch or arrest me. I believed him. I don’t know what went wrong.”

The 36-year-old father of five was last Saturday arrested in Lagos by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.





Following his arrest, Evans father, Stephen Onwuamadike had alleged that his estranged wife manipulated Evans into crime.