Human right lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to ensure that arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onwuamadike also known as Evans is well protected in custody.









In a statement he signed, the activist lawyer said Evans should be adequately protected so he can face justice squarely.

Falana commended the police for a good job, towards ensuring that crime, especially kidnapping is eradicated in the country.

He urged the Force to ensure the prosecution of Evans and his accomplices.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force deserves commendation for the recent arrest of a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, a.k.a ‘Evans.’ Since he is alleged to have named his accomplices, they should all be arrested by the Police without any delay.

”All the members of the criminal syndicate should be charged to court for trial. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, should ensure that the kingpin is adequately protected in custody.

“This is one suspect that should not be shot dead while trying to escape from custody. If Evans is killed in custody, his evidence will be destroyed to the detriment of the society as his accomplices will continue their nefarious business of kidnapping and killing innocent members of the public.”