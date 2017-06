Controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo took to her social media pages to blast Biafrans and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to her, what happened in July 1966 is not something anyone will pray for to happen again.

She also said over her dead body will Nigeria be separated. She shared the above throwback photo of her 2009 note book and wrote;

“Biafrans are so fuckn DUMB. They think Fani Power and Fayose are agitating for them. All my brothers are doing are preventing a repeat of July 1966 when Ibos were slaughtered in #Makurdi and other parts of the north in revenge for Nzeogwu’s attack on the northern and yoruba leaders. FFK and I LIVED IT! My father was 31yo and a commissioner in Akintola’s government. He ran to Akintola’s house that morning before the soldiers arrived. My mom a mere 26yo secretarial assistant was the one typing the letters fast as she told me I was 2yo and sick that morning sitting next to her. The letters were to tell the cabinet and others that the soldiers were COMING and they had killed Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa and Okotie- Eboh that morning. Meanwhile in Agodi government house, the Premier had vanished and went to his private residence armed with guns in Iyaganku. My dad was with him and told Akintola to leave! He said I will be an “Omo Akin” his last words meaning BRAVE TILL THE END. Historical archives say Akintola exchanged gunfire with the soldiers. MY FATHER HAD JUST LEFT HIS HOUSE THAT MORNING!!

Meanwhile on the Remi Fani-Kayode side at the Deputy Premiere’s residence in Agodi (still the Deputy Governor’s residence to this date) the soldiers arrived and were beating the hell out of FFK’s father with their guns RIGHT IN FRONT OF FEMI WHO WAS 5yo. Femi, myself and my mom recounted this moment Jan 2016 over the phone last year on the 50th anniversary. Femi told my mom he vividly remembers. They then took his dad away. He later escaped death.

In all this 1966 tragedy, only Ojukwu and Azikiwe the other Nnamdi ESCAPED so u see why the Hausas got mad and slaughtered the Igbos. There will be no damn BIAFRA! You Biafrans must fight back and get the LAME NPF to arrests Arewa Youths. Osinbajo and El Rufai ordered that. Nothing has been done. Stop using that as an excuse to divide Nigeria and form the B!

#Igbos are extremely intelligent people. This entire Yorubaland will not be developed without them. If they leave, Ibadan’s economy alone WILL COLLAPSE.

#Biafrans however are smart but NOT intelligent people. Fuck off Biafrauds!

YOU WILL NOT SEPARATE NIGERIAGAIN! UNDER MY DEAD BODY!

THIS IS MY FINAL SAY ON #NNAMDI’s foolishness. You have the audacity to accuse politicians of taking bribes, looting and even DISRESPECTING GEJ the best president ever?? Who are u sef? Yet you allegedly collected $5000 monthly at IPOB from #Evans a classic Nigerian criminal.

Fuck you Kanu! Ive done prison twice in Nigeria where its a badge of honor. Prison doesn’t await you again.

HELL AWAITS YOU!!

Buhari/Osinbajo and all Nigerians RIDE ON.

#OneNigeria.

I HAVE BLOCKED ALL BIAFRANS WHO INSULTED ME WHEN I WAS ADVOCATING FOR THIS MOVEMENT. COMMENT AND SPEAK YOUR MIND. THE LUCKY MORONS GET A REPLY from #AdaBiafra to #Ashawo. Your disgruntled change of my name.

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo”