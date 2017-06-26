 BET 2017: Full list of winners | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BET 2017: Full list of winners

The 2017 BET Awards ​held in Los Angeles at the weekend.

Aside the big winners in music categories, the BET also presented its Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards to recipients.


The BET Lifetime Achievement Award is given a veteran artist or group who has made notable contributions to the music industry.
Full list of winners below:

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Remy Ma

Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars

Best Group
Migos

Best Gospel Artist
LeCrae

Centric Award
Solange

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi

Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award
Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Best Collaboration

Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé

Video Director of the Year
Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce, “Sorry”

Album of the Year
Beyoncé

Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor
Mahershala Ali

Best Movie
Hidden Figures

Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry

Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid

Humanitarian Award
Chance The Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition


