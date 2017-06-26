The 2017 BET Awards ​held in Los Angeles at the weekend.





Aside the big winners in music categories, the BET also presented its Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards to recipients.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award is given a veteran artist or group who has made notable contributions to the music industry.

Full list of winners below:





Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar





Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Remy Ma





Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper





Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars





Best Group

Migos





Best Gospel Artist

LeCrae





Centric Award

Solange





Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi





Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award

Beyoncé, “Sorry”





Best Collaboration





Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”





Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé





Video Director of the Year

Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce, “Sorry”





Album of the Year

Beyoncé





Best Actress

Taraji P. Henson





Best Actor

Mahershala Ali





Best Movie

Hidden Figures





Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams





Sportsman of the Year

Stephen Curry





Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy





Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid





Humanitarian Award

Chance The Rapper





Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition



