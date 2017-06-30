Lionel Messi 's teammates past and present have touched down in Argentina ahead of the Barcelona star's wedding.The 30-year-old striker is set to wed long-term girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo in one of Argentina's most lavish venues today.The star's hometown of Rosario will welcome a host of footballing royalty, many of whom flew into the Argentine city on Thursday.Fellow Barcelona player Luis Suarez arrived with his wife Sofia Balbi and their children at Rosario's airport.Players Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were seen stepping off a private jet with former teammate, Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas.Ex-Barcelona stars Xavi and Carles Puyol were also spotted at the airport.The players and their families, including former teammate Samuel Eto'o, stopped to pose for a group photo on the tarmac.Messi will have some time for a honeymoon before linking up with Barcelona for their pre-season tour of America next month.New boss Ernesto Valverde will lead his side out to face Juventus on July 22, before testing his troops against Manchester United and Real Madrid on a tour down the east coast.