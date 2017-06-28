Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the verge of completing a £71million deal to Chinese Super League giants Tianjin Quanjian.The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain both interested.But German newspaper Bild claims Aubameyang is heading to the Far East after agreeing to pocket wages worth £500,000-a-week.It’s said that new boss Peter Bosz, who left Ajax to replace Thomas Tuchel earlier this month, joined Dortmund under the impression that the Gabonese forward, 28, would not be sticking around for next season.However, a deal was initially held up after new laws were passed by the Chinese FA which saw a 100 percent tax stamped on new foreign signings.But Tianjin are apparently convinced Aubameyang is the player to take them to the next level.And despite also closing in on a move for Cologne hitman Anthony Modeste, Tianjin will break the bank to make Aubameyang one of the best-paid players in world football.