Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Attahiru Jega, has faulted the situation where the President appoints Chairman of the electoral body.









Speaking in Kano on Monday, Jega said the national electoral body would be better off if the office of the President hands off the appointment of INEC Chairman.

Jega, who coordinated the 2011 and 2015 general election observed that this could be achieved if a legislation is made to that effect.

The former INEC boss emphasised the imperatives of having an autonomous INEC in terms of funding and appointment of its chairman as well as its commissioners.

The Professor of political science frowned at the fact that the the executive rejected the recommendations of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammed Uwais-led electoral reform committee which could have given autonomy to INEC to appoint its chairman and commissioners.

Jega said, “Still the president nominates INEC’s chairman.

“It is important to legislate the appointment of the INEC chairman. Despite the fact that Nigeria had achieved a lot, there was need for more reforms.

“Ghana that we celebrate has the worst process of appointing chairman of its electoral body. Once the president nominates, the nominee will obviously emerge as chairman and will stay on that position until he reaches his retirement age, which is 70.”