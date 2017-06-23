Barely 24 hours after a chairman of a political group, Northern Youth Leaders Forum, Elliot Afiyo, said the group has screened former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and four others to run for the 2019 presidential race, the Adamawa State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared its support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s second term in 2019 and described the group’s position as a child play.While speaking to journalists yesterday in Yola, the National President of Buhari/Osibanjo Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Yahaya Hamajulde, said the 2019 ticket of the duo has been sealed by God and that those looking for political jobs through the next presidential election should turn to other ventures, noting that the contest for the presidency is over.According to him, “God has already nominated Buhari and Osinbanjo for the 2019 presidency, so it is better for those that have the intention to contest for the office to turn their ambitions to other profitable ventures instead of wasting their resources, time and energy on an issue that God has settled.”Hamajulde who reminded Atiku that the APC primaries defeat he suffered in the hands of Buhari in 2014 in Lagos will repeat itself come 2018 and that with the success the Buhari’s administration has exhibited within two years in office will make the presidential poll an easy fight to return the duo.He advised members of the political group to channel their energies on ventures that can generate self-reliant jobs for them instead of promoting products that are without manufacturing and expiring dates at the detriment of their future.“Everybody or any group recognized or unrecognized has the right to say what they want, but the fundamental question is of what political value is the group or the person speaking. What political influence did he have in his polling unit? It is not the day of the market that is important, but do you have anything to take to market on that market day?”Stressing that the major concern of APC Buhari/Osinbajo supporters now is to support government to do more in developing the economy, Hamajulde pointed out that the issue of presidential election has been closed by God himself and that no other creature has the power to revisit God’s ruling.