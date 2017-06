Senate President, Bukola Saraki has stated that he is not moved by the decision of the Nigerian government to appeal the judgement of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) which acquitted him of charges of corruption and false declaration of assets.









Recall that CCT had last week cleared the Senate President of 13-count charge of corruption levelled against him.

The government had on Tuesday at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, filed 11 grounds of appeal challenging the judgment of the CCT.





In the notice of appeal signed by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) and Pius Akutah, an assistant Chief State Counsel, the federal government is seeking an order setting aside the CCT judgment of June 14 that upheld the no case submission filed by Saraki at the close of the prosecution’s case, even as it is praying the Court of Appeal for an order calling on Saraki to enter his defence.





In clearing Saraki of the 18-count criminal charges bordering on alleged false asset declaration brought against him, Mr. Danladi Umar, the tribunal chairman said the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Mr. Saraki.





Reacting, however, Saraki’s counsel, Mr. Paul Erokoro, a senior advocate, said though the legal team of the Senate president has not been served with the notice of appeal, but immediately the appeal was served on them, they will respond.





Eroko said that, “We have no fear about the appeal. It is their right to appeal the judgement since they are not satisfy with it.

“When we are served with the appeal, we shall respond appropriately. We shall meet in court to argue the appeal”.