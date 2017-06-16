￼Arsenal FC management are in Nigeria with the coveted FA Cup Trophy.Arsenal won the 2017 FA Cup, after a 2-1 win over London rivals Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.On Thursday, club officials visited MTN Nigeria’s executive management team, led by its Chairman, Pascal Dozie, at the head office in Lagos.Receiving the Arsenal delegation, Dozie congratulated the club for its victory in the English FA Cup competition.He said: “Winning the FA Cup in such a tough season gives us greater reasons for celebration, and is a testament to the teams’ resilience and determination. Virtues, which resonate with me personally, and with MTN as a whole.”“Bringing the FA Cup to Nigeria shows the extent to which the club values its supporters in Nigeria, and its partnership with MTN.”Arsenal Head of Partner Services, Gordon Tannock, said: “It is good to be in Nigeria again, a place where we have millions of our most passionate fans.Tannock was accompanied by Partner Services Manager at the club, Michael Higham.