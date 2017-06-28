Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Monaco starlet, Thomas Lemar.According to reports, the 21-year-old is at the top of Arsene Wenger’s summer wishlist, after scoring 14 goals and recording 11 assists last season.Lemar’s arrival in North London, would see him become the Gunners’ second signing of the summer, after Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac arrived on a free transfer.He will compete for a place in wide positions with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alex Iwobi.Wenger is still hopeful that Lemar’s move, could pave the way for Kylian Mbappe to follow his team-mate to the Emirates.