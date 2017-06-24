Arsene Wenger is confident of wrapping up a club-record £44million deal for Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette.The Arsenal boss believes he has convinced the France striker to come to the Emirates, with a deal in place possibly as early as next week.If completed, it would eclipse the £42.5million Wenger paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.This would also mean the Frenchman, has cooled his chase of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.Lacazette, 26, has smashed 100 league goals in 203 appearances in the French top flight.Lyon have already landed his replacement, with a £16.5million deal for Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore on a five-year deal.