The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a civilian by one of its personnel on Friday.









Recall that a soldier attached to Command Secondary School, Kaduna by Command Junction along Kachia Road, shot dead a man for fetching sand from a gutter close to his duty post.





Reacting to the incident, the Army said “the attention of Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian has been drawn to tension arising from an incident that occurred at about 10:00am yesterday, 9 June 2017.

“A soldier of the Division Internal Security Force deployed at Command Secondary School Kaduna opened fire on some youths suspected to have encroached into the school premises. One of the youths was hit and died at the spot.”





The statement signed by Colonel Kingsley Umoh, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army said “officers have been deployed to the scene of the incident in response and the Police have also been invited to take control of the situation.”

Also speaking at an emergency meeting to resolve the impasse with some traditional rulers and youth leaders from Television community, the representative of the State Governor and coordinator of Operation Yaki, Col. Yakubu Soja (Rtd), assured citizens of the state that government would conduct investigation into the incidence with the sole aim of prosecuting the culprit.





He said, the governor is saddened by the development and appealed for calm among the citizens of the state.

He advised the people of the area not to view what happen with religious coloration but a clash between civilians and soldiers.

His words, “We cannot allow this to go unpunished, we shall investigate the cause of the incidence and ensure the law takes its course. The Army authority has already taken action against the soldier that shot dead the civilian. We ares assuring the people that justice shall take its course,” he said.



