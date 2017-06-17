Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have arrested a notorious and wanted leader of an armed banditry, Sani Ibrahim, alias “Burtu”, in Kaduna.

In a statement by Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, Director of Army Public Relations, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, he said the suspect was picked up when the troops cordoned “armed bandits’ camp at Rijana forest, due to the disturbing resurgence of armed banditry and kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna road.

According to Usman, Ibrahim has been on the wanted list of the security agencies in Kaduna State for a long time. He said one motorcycle and 25 goats were recovered from the camp. Similarly, troops mounted ambush along Zamfara State border with Kebbi State in which they neutralized 3 armed bandits and recovered 134 cows and 13 sheep.