Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Arewa Youths have not only threatened the Igbos, they have also insulted the Yoruba people and “accuse us of trying to impose Osinbajo”.
In a series of tweets posted on his page on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode reeled out figures showing the level of poverty in the North, insisting that breakaway will be to their disadvantage.
He said out of the 12million children out of school in Nigeria, 10 million are from the North.
He also claimed that Kano alone has 3 million beggars and 90% of the young girls suffering from VVF are from the North.
Fani-Kayode wrote: “12 million children are out of school in Nigeria. Out of the 12 million, 10 million are from the north. Kano alone has 3 million beggars.
“Nigeria has the highest number of young girls suffering from VVF in the world. And 90 per cent of those young girls are from the north.
“UNICEF have said that if Nigeria were to ever break up the core north would be the poorest and most barren place on the African continent.
“All this yet Arewa Youth not only threaten the Igbo but today they have also insulted the Yoruba and accused us of trying to impose Osinbajo.”
Yes. That was because when the quit notice was issued to Igbos Arewa Youths were not asked their thoughts about the people from other parts of the country. Can you see the point?ReplyDelete
You femi fani kayode it was for long you been insulting northerners, who cares about you ,this is to tell you that if you know what you can insult person with, you don't know what that person will retaliate with.ReplyDelete
Is he right about the statistics? Because it would be your people are a very heavy backwards burden on the rest of the country and cannot see how the rest of Nigeria should not be talking about how to shed you lot as after all these years, especially with Northern rulers you have done nothing good but be ungrateful and kill people. How much patience the rest of Nigerians have with you lot is the question really. I trust your people will fight restructuring and want another war. Terrible people.Delete